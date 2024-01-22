Obituary - Vareta Rigdon Girardeau

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Vareta Rigdon Girardeau, 93, of Savannah, Georgia, and widow of Jesse Temple Girardeau, died Monday evening, January 15, 2024, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in Bulloch County, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Carl Lee Rigdon and the late Bertha Mae Joyner Rigdon.

Mrs. Girardeau was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church near Statesboro.

She retired as a bag maker after 33 years with Union Camp Corporation.

Survivors include her longtime friend and caregiver, Paula Burroughs, and her husband, Keith; and her friends, Pastor Charlie and Sister Faye Benson.

The funeral service was held at 11 o'clock Monday morning, January 22, 2024, at the graveside of New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9559 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Drew Corbett.

Remembrances: a charity of the donor's choice.

Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2024

