Obituary - Van Lee Anderson

Van Lee Anderson, 62, of Atlanta, Ga., lost his long battle with Alzheimer's and passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023.He is preceded in death by his father, Waldo G. Anderson; his mother, Emma Pearl Smith; his brother, Waldo G. "Gordy" Anderson II; grandparents, William Gordon Anderson, Inez A. Anderson, Henry Lee Smith and Mary S. Troupe; as well as several aunts and uncles.Survivors include his wife, Tina L. Anderson; daughter, Blake Lee Coltham; son-in-law, Wes Coltham; grandchildren, Brantley Coltham and Dawson Coltham; and several cousins.Visitation will be held Monday, February 6, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be held Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Burial will follow in Deloach Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Pembroke, GA.Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 2, 2023




