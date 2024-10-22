Georgia county says it's suing company over chemical fire

CONYERS — Rockdale County plans to file a federal lawsuit this week against BioLab after a chemical fire in Georgia sent a toxic plume over the area last month. County commissioners want the plant shut down, they said in a press conference Monday. In the weeks following the fire, residents and business owners have filed over a dozen lawsuits against BioLab, which has a history of toxic incidents. Rockdale seeks to hold the company accountable for negligence and misconduct, in part through compensation for people who were forced to evacuate. BioLab has said they are working to compensate affected residents.