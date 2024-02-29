Obituary - Tristia “Trissy” Newman Knight

Tristia “Trissy” Newman Knight, 48, of Brooklet, passed away early Monday morning, February 26, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

Trissy was affectionately known by all who knew her.

She was born in Savannah and was the daughter of Michael Newman and Kathy Anderson Newman.

Trissy was a member of the Primitive Baptist faith and attended Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church with her husband, Kenneth, and two daughters, Molly and Amrey.

She was a 1994 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School and after graduation, she attended Georgia Southern University.

During her college years, Trissy worked at Bulloch Memorial Hospital. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, she began her career in the ICU at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

To gain nursing experience in critical care, she later transferred to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, where she worked as a trauma nurse for several years. She returned to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and worked in the Emergency Department.

In 2014, Trissy received her master of nursing from Georgia Southern University and started work in Statesboro with Dr. Rani Reddy and then she worked at the hospital with the hospitalists.

It was during this time that she achieved her doctor of nursing.

Trissy currently worked with Dr. Kendall Griffith at My Heart Doctor in Statesboro, a job that she was truly gifted at and loved.

Even though Trissy served diligently in her medical career, her love and care for others began at an early age. She was the family caregiver and enjoyed spending time and taking care of her paternal grandmother, Polly Kangeter Newman; and her maternal great-grandmother, Lula Callaway; and maternal grandmother, Versie Sapp Anderson Cribbs. She also cared for her mother-in-law, Betty Harden Knight; and Betty’s mother, Allene Miller Harden.

Trissy loved spending time in the mountains with the girls and hiking was the highlight of her mountain trips.

She enjoyed spending time with her girls at Christian concerts and loved going to the beach.

She had a heart of gold for everyone around her and always had a kind word.

Her smile and her loving spirit made her a beautiful and unforgettable person.

She was preceded in death by all of her grandparents; aunt, Esther Newman; and uncle, Derrell Anderson Sr.

Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Edward Knight of Brooklet; two daughters, Molly and Amrey Knight of Brooklet; her parents, Elder Michael Newman and Kathy Anderson Newman of Metter; her brother, Ross Michael Newman and his wife, Cindy, of Register; two nieces, Anna Claire and Taylor Newman of Register; a special uncle, Timothy Newman; and several cousins, including Jamie Anderson and Amy Anderson Southwell, who were like a brother and sister to Trissy and Ross.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 6 until 8 o’clock in the evening at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held 11 o’clock in the morning on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder W.H. Durrence and Elder Lee Chambers officiating and a eulogy from Dr. Kendall Griffith.

Pallbearers will be Greg Sikes, Brian Wood, John Wood, Marty Jones, Matt Conner, Clay Conner, Toby Conner and Hal Cromley.

Honorary pallbearers will be her colleagues at Dr. Kendall Griffith’s office (My Heart Doctor), East Georgia Regional Medical Center and any others that she knew in the medical field.

Interment will follow in Lake Cemetery in Metter.

The family would like to acknowledge a heart-felt thank you to the Bulloch County EMS, Dr. Kendall Griffith and East Georgia Regional Medical Center for the outstanding care that they gave to Trissy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trissy Newman Knight Memory Fund for her two daughters, Molly and Amrey Knight, in care of Synovus Bank, Metter Branch, P.O. Box 116, Metter, Georgia 30439.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 29, 2024

