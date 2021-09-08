Obituary - Tonio Cortez Humphries

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tonio Cortez Humphries, 47, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, after a short illness.He was born on August 14, 1974, in Savannah, Georgia, to Robert and Truwanda Humphries.Tonio was a 1993 high school graduate of Lakeside High School in Atlanta, Georgia. After graduating from high school, he moved to Statesboro, Georgia, and attended Georgia Southern University.Tonio’s passion was helping people in any way that he could. He was a man of many talents. He was a realtor and finance advisor for Southpoint Financial and he also owned and operated and was the mortgage broker for America’s Realty.Tonio owned and operated Claxton All Star Martial Arts in Claxton, Ga. He also taught karate at several places in the surrounding areas such as Statesboro Karate, Georgia Southern University, Swainsboro, Glennville and Sylvania school system and recreation departments.Tony was also an original member of the Pro Rank National Karate Team.Tonio was a part of several organizations across the brotherhood. He was a member of Team ATL Association. He was also member and Past Master of John Wesley Masonic Lodge 181 of Statesboro, Georgia, and Omar Temple 21 Shriners AEAONMS PHA in Savannah, Ga.Tonio was a member of Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church for over 15 years.He is preceded in death by a sister, Cassandra Humphries.Tonio leaves to cherish his memories a wife, Nnena Humphries; and five children, Tonio Jr., Malysa, J’Den, Cris’tian and Taylor Humphries, all of Statesboro, Ga.; one grandson, Justice Humphries of Statesboro, Ga.; his parents, Bishop Robert and Truwanda Humphries of Conyers, Ga.; two brothers, Robert (Lanatta) Humphries of Covington, Ga.; Trujuan (Lashonda) Humphries of Conyers, Ga.; his mother-in-law, Ms. Betty Fairley of Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Armenta (Luis) Garcia of Statesboro, Ga.; and Kaycedar Fairley of Alma, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Rodriquez Bess of Statesboro, Ga.; 12 nieces, seven nephews, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, a very special friend and mentor, Marcal Lazenby Sr.; other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Humphries will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. from the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.The funeral service for Mr. Tonio Humphries will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Hill’s Mortuary pond side, with Bishop Larry Jones presiding and Pastor Trujuan Humphries, eulogist. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, September 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



