Obituary - Tommie Lee “Tom” Buchan

PEMBROKE -- Tommie Lee “Tom” Buchan, age 90, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mr. Buchan was born in Coffee County to the late Lenton Lee Buchan and Maude Johnson Buchan. He lived in Savannah for many years before moving to Pembroke.He retired from Union Camp with over 44 years of service and was a master mason in the Thunderbolt Masonic Lodge F & AM #693 in Thunderbolt for over 60 years.Mr. Buchan was a member of Lawrence Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.In addition to his parents, Mr. Buchan was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Debbie Buchan; one brother, Bobby Buchan; three sisters, Billie Courson, Shirley Smith and Luretta Sears; and grandson, Damon Brown.Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Jean Richardson Buchan of Pembroke; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Lee Buchan Sr. of Pembroke, Tommy and Darlene Buchan of Brooklet and Gary and Beth Buchan of Savannah; one daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Bill Harrell of Waycross; special daughter, Linda Barbee; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.Visitation was held 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Lawrence Baptist Church.The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Lawrence Baptist Church with the Rev. Albert Hodges officiating. Interment, including a masonic ceremony, followed in the church cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Tommie Lee “Tom” Buchan.Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



