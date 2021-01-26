Obituary - Thomas P. "Buddy” Bustle Jr.

Thomas P. "Buddy” Bustle Jr., age 56, passed away on January 20, 2021, after a long illness.He attended Statesboro High, was a painting contractor and enjoyed working on anything mechanical.He was preceded in death by his parents, Cindy and Tommy Bustle; and two sisters, Terrie Tanner and Donna Donaldson.He is survived by his brother, Gary Bustle; his sister, Vicky Fail; and his children, Chris Donaldson, Kayla Morris, and others, as well as his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.The family will hold a gathering for friends and family at Mill Creek Park at the rotunda on Friday, January 29th, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



