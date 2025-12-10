Obituary - Thomas Julian Strickland

Thomas Julian Strickland, 70 years old, passed away peacefully in his childhood home at Isle of Hope on December 9th, 2025, after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born on April 19th, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Lew and Barbara Strickland. He later moved to Savannah, Georgia, in 1962 and spent much of his adult life as a Bulloch County resident.

Tommy attended Jenkins High School and Armstrong State University in Savannah, Georgia. He took a few years off of college and moved to Alaska to work and enjoy the outdoors. He returned to Georgia to study art at Georgia Southern College, where he met his wife-to-be.

He acquired many life skills along the way that helped to shape his career path.

He was an Eagle Scout. He was the boat captain at Ossabaw Island Foundation, a farmer, horticulture consultant and partner and president of Future Trees Inc. He held six plant patents and pioneered oak cloning on a commercial level. Up until retirement, his title was greensman foreman on various movie sets.

Tommy served as a former board member at Trinity Christian School, Bulloch Academy, Statesboro Botanical Garden and Statesboro Tree Board. He was active in his community.

Tommy was a founding member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, spending countless days in the company of his brothers and sisters in Christ. After worship, his home became an extension of that sanctuary — its doors open, its kitchen busy, its table wide enough to gather all who came. Over the years, his Sunday table fed hundreds, body, heart and soul.

Tommy is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Cindy Strickland; his children, Jeremiah (Candace) Strickland, Simon (Montanna) Strickland and Eli (Lauren) Strickland; his father, Lew (June) Strickland; his two brothers, Charlie (Sue) Strickland and Michael (Trey) Strickland.

A proud grandfather, he cherished his three grandchildren, Griffin, Gemma and Dakota. He eagerly awaited the arrival of his newest granddaughter, who is due soon and will grow up knowing how deeply she was already loved.

He took his grandkids on trips to Colorado, and spent time with them at home riding four wheelers or relaxing in his cozy backyard “shire”. The kids called him Grumpy or Cap, which exemplified his tough exterior. And yet, he was always one jolly laugh away from revealing the most tender core.

His final days made him even softer in ways that were painful but necessary to uncover the many layers of the man he was — far beyond titles, and richer than any single description could hold.

He was a dreamer who rarely shied away from risk; an artist, craftsman and sculptor who delighted in artifacts with obscure histories. A marksman and avid hunter of wild game, he was a bona fide outdoorsman who loved trees, gardens and natural beauty.

He was a cowboy on his Western adventures and a coastal cowboy in the Savannah marsh. Above all, he was a devoted father to his three children, a husband who adored and spoke highly of his wife, a believer in Jesus Christ and a fisher of men.

He was a dear friend who touched countless lives.

Tommy wanted more than anything to provide something long-lasting and sentimental to his family. His most valued gift of all was the love he left behind. His presence is missed, but his memory leaves a mark that will be felt for generations to come.

The funeral service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 571 East Main Street, Statesboro, GA, on Friday, December 12th, at noon.

Visitation will be preceding the funeral service in the sanctuary.

A graveside service will immediately follow on the church grounds.

Statesboro Herald, December 11, 2025

