Obituary - Thomas Iverson “Tbo” Ott

Thomas Iverson "Tbo" Ott, 39, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Bulloch County, Ga.Tbo was born December 4, 1982, in Brandon, Miss., to Thomas William Ott and Flora Anderson Ott. He grew up in Register, Georgia, and graduated from Bulloch Academy.After high school, he completed one year of study at Georgia Southern University, then transferred to the University of Mississippi, where he received a degree in accounting and met the love of his life, Brooke Baudo.In 2006, Tbo moved to Tallahassee, Florida, to pursue a career in accounting.He and Brooke were married July 24, 2010, in Orlando, Florida, but made their home in Tallahassee.Tbo was overjoyed to become a father in 2011 with the birth of his daughter, Sara Elise, and again in 2016 with the arrival of his son, Preston Thomas.Tbo worked in varying capacities in the accounting and investment world, most recently as controller at SRI Management and investment advisor at Associated Capital Advisors alongside his father, Tom.Tbo loved the outdoors. From fishing to hunting, playing frisbee-golf or grilling by the pool, he always jumped at an opportunity to be outside.You could often find Tbo cruising the aisles of Costco on the hunt for the latest gadget or food to try. He was master of the grill and you knew he loved you if he invited you over for one of his aged tenderloins.On any given Friday, you would find Tbo and his family at Sakura, while Saturdays in the fall you can be sure he was somewhere in town cheering on the Rebels.He loved watching the latest thriller movie, playing video games and baseball with Preston, and cherished the time he had with Elise, teaching her how to fish, going on daddy-daughter dates at a Mexican restaurant and making sidewalk chalk masterpieces.In 2015, Tbo found his people at a local CrossFit and became passionately active in that community, which became like an extended family. Those that knew Tbo agree he lit up every room he walked into, loved to run his mouth and could unleash the most contagious belly laugh.He will be missed by all that knew him.He is survived by his wife, Brooke Baudo Ott; and their children, Sara Elise and Preston Thomas of Tallahassee, Florida; his father, Thomas William Ott (and wife, Georgia) of McComb, Mississippi; and his mother, Flora Anderson Ott of Register, Georgia.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, the Honorable Thomas Truett Ott and Anita Williams Ott; and his maternal grandparents, John Iverson "Ibo" Anderson Sr. and Adeline McGauley Anderson.Although an only child, Tbo found brothers and sisters in the army of Anderson/Gardner/Ott/Williams' cousins and in his lifelong best friend, Jay Robert Clarke.A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Tallahassee, FL.Visitation will follow immediately after the service in Moor Hall at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 West Park Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301.




