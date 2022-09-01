Obituary - Terry A. Harville

Terry A. Harville, age 57, passed away peacefully in her sleep August 31, 2022.Terry was born August 7, 1965, in Statesboro, Ga., to Mary Frances Harville and the late Terrell Joseph Harville Jr.She was a 1984 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.Terry was raised in Bulloch County and had worked at Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years.She would do anything she could to help others, even when Terry didn’t have the money, she would still give sacrificially.She loved people and people loved her.Going to the beach, mountains and Soap Creek (Lake Life) were things she truly enjoyed.Terry is survived by her mother, Mary Frances Harville; sisters, Cindy (John) Youmans, Lynn (Ricky) Bunch, Donna (Randy) Lanier and Christie (Bill) Black; brother, Michael Harville; nieces and nephews, Travis and Jana Bunch, Brandi and Matt Sowell, Jody and Marie Youmans, Jessica and George Biggers, Julia Fail, Cora and Steven Barr, Lenora and Chris Starling, Avery and Sam Harville, Michael and Samanthia Harville, and a very special niece, Andie Jane Black; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.The funeral service will be held at Connection Church on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., officiated by Elder Mike Newman and Pastor Joey Fennell.Visitation will precede the funeral service from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.Interment will follow the service at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Honorary pallbearers will be members of law enforcement. Active pallbearers will be nephews.Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



