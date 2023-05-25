Obituary - Teresa Foy Brannen

Teresa Brannen was a gracious Southern lady who loved her garden, arranging flowers and entertaining. Her favorite memories were created around special meals in her home and she loved to treat her family and friends to her tomato aspic, chocolate delight, creamed corn, squash casserole or a fish fry around a beautiful table with fresh flowers and seasonal decorations.

She enjoyed her bridge club, her garden club, her Sunday school class and her birthday lunch group.

She was a loyal friend, a supportive wife, a loving Mother and a caring Mema.

She went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2023, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Teresa Foy was born on August 15, 1936, in Adabelle, Georgia, to Doll Bird Foy and Jessie Ponita Foy.

She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1954, where she was known as “T-Bird”, and then she attended Georgia Southern College and the University of Georgia, where she pledged Delta Delta Delta Sorority.

In 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Aulbert Brannen Jr., at the First Baptist Church.

After honeymooning at Sea Island, they moved to Germany for a year while Aulbert served in the Army. They then returned to Statesboro and lived there and were happily married 53 years until his death in 2009.

Teresa was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Statesboro her entire life. She and all of her children were baptized there.

She was active in the Margaret Carroll Sunday School Class and she taught Sunday school for many years when her children were small, as well as volunteered with Vacation Bible School.

She was an active member of the Evergreen Garden Club, where she earned many blue ribbons for her original and creative arrangements in flower shows.

She was a member of several bridge clubs and dance clubs and enjoyed her afternoons with friends playing cards.

She was known as MeMa to her 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She loved hosting family gatherings in her home with all of her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren loved her boiled peanuts, green beans, fried chicken and cookies.

She traveled many times to Athens to visit those grandchildren at UGA and was a loyal Georgia Bulldog fan. She saw them win the National Championship in 1981 in New Orleans.

Mrs. Brannen was recognized as a Gracious Lady of Georgia in 1984, and later received the Deen Day Smith Award recognizing contributions she made to the local community and her spirit of compassion.

She was a charter member of the Statesboro Service League and later became a sustaining member. She also served on the board at Bulloch Academy.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.P Foy; her husband, Aulbert J. Brannen Jr.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Betty Foy and Carl E. Sanders; and her sister-in-law, Sylvia Brannen.

She is survived by her five children, Beth Brannen Chandler (Ricky) of Atlanta, Lawton Brannen II (Laura) of Statesboro, Aulbert Brannen lll (Jana) of Statesboro, Anna Brannen Hagan (Darrell) of Dalton and Betty Brannen Newton (Patrick) of Statesboro; 13 grandchildren, Hadley Brannen Boyett (Jamie), Julian Lawton Brannen, Garrett Wayne Hagan (Kandace), Alise Hagan Ruddell (Cody), Carter Brannen Chandler, Aulbert Judson Brannen, Teresa Elizabeth Newton, William Bird Chandler, Patrick Doy Newton Jr., Wesley Brannen Hagan, John Daniel Brannen (Alana), Betty Bird Newton and Aulbert Jack Newton; four great-grandchildren, Brannen James Boyett, Buckley Pierce Ruddell, Rhett Jackson Hagan, Weldon Ellis Boyett; her brother-in-law, Bob Brannen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane and Bill Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to her caregivers, Roberta Smart, Lillie Eason, Pearl Johnson and Shairlon Brinson.

A funeral service celebrating her life and contributions will take place on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Worship Center at First Baptist Church of Statesboro with Dr. John Waters and Father Brett Brannen officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service in the Perry Fellowship Hall.

A private family interment will be held at Eastside Cemetery.

Grandsons will be the pallbearers.

For friends wishing to honor Teresa’s life, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

These organizations had a tremendous impact on Teresa’s life.

Statesboro Herald, May 25, 2023

