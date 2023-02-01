Obituary - Teresa Davis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Teresa Davis of Statesboro passed into eternal peace on January 24, 2023.Teresa was born on March 25, 1971, in Hazlehurst, Ga. She moved to Statesboro as a toddler, where she spent most of her life thereafter.She was educated in Bulloch County schools and was a member of Union Baptist Church in Register, Ga.Teresa worked in administrative roles before becoming a professional caregiver for the elderly.She will be remembered for her kindness and warm spirit.Waiting to greet her in heaven are her mother, Diane NeSmith Carter; and maternal grandparents, Denver and Mattie Prosser NeSmith.Left to cherish her memory are two children, Justin (Charlotte) Harris and Sarah (Arthur) Castillo. She is also survived by two sisters, Brandy Wilson and Sandy (Vaughn) Jones. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Emma Harris, Jack Harris, Mattie Harris, Layla Castillo and Cale Castillo, who affectionately called her Gigi.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 4, from 3-4 p.m. at 1934 Union Church Road in Register, Ga.Visitation will be the hour prior at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Union Baptist Church, c/o Karen Iler, P.O. Box 142, Register, GA 30452.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



