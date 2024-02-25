Obituary- Sue Cornelia Knight Ryals

BROOKLET, Ga. - Sue Cornelia Knight Ryals, age 91, passed away on February 23, 2024 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility inStatesboro, GA surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 27, 1932, on the family farm outside Brooklet.

Sue was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Knight and Lorene Bradley Knight. She was the second daughter of five sisters: the late Jacquelyn Deloris Knight Horne, Betty Knight Minick, Dorothy Lorene Fordham, and the late Alice Jannel Starling.

Following high school, Sue attended Barrett’s School of Nursing in Augusta, GA, where she received her RN degree. It was in tenth grade that Sue met the love of her life, Christopher Ryals of Brooklet and they were married at her family home in 1954. After this ceremony, they headed to Washington D.C. for two years.

During this time, she began her nursing profession in a small Bethesda, MD hospital while Chris was enlisted in the military. They returned to Savannah, GA where Sue continued nursing, and they began to start their own family. Her nursing career spanned 50+ years in the state of Georgia. She began as an emergency room nurse in Savannah. Sue later became the administrator for Bainbridge State Mental Hospital until her retirement in 1986.

After retirement, Sue continued to use her gifts as a nurse manager for Charter Hospital in Savannah until 2000. Sue was always at her best when she was nursing family and friends. She was always “on call” with everyone she knew.

In 2000, Chris and Sue moved back to Brooklet, where they quickly got back to their longtime friends and family. Sue was a member of the Brooklet First United Methodist Church where she was actively involved in the choir and women’s ministry. Always cooking for church dinners, she was known as one of the best.

She was a charter member of the Brooklet Garden Club. She enjoyed painting on china, and family members treasure her original pieces. She loved reading, bird watching, playing sports, traveling, and cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs! Nothing brought her greater joy than her children and grandchildren.

Chris and Sue are proud parents of their four children: Lillian LaPage “Pagie” Ryals of Suwanee, GA; Stanley Christopher Ryals (Gina Ryals) of Alpharetta, GA; Stephen Homer Ryals (Deborah Ryals) of Dalton, GA; and Stuart Bradley Ryals (Lorrie Ryals) of Pooler, GA.

She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Stephanie Ryals Komic (Amel Komic) of New York, NY; Blake Ryals of Pooler, GA; Mackenzie Ryals Stone (Colin Stone) of Roswell, GA; Parker Ryals of Chattanooga, TN; Reece Ryals (fiancé Madeline von Bereghy) of Atlanta, GA; and Meredith Ryals of Alpharetta, GA.

Her adoration for her family and making memories with them is a legacy to remember. Her relationship with Jesus is the biggest celebration of all.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, February 26 at Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27 at Brooklet First United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Mitchell officiating.

Entombment service will follow at Brooklet Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Stanley Ryals, Stephen Ryals, Stuart Ryals, Blake Ryals, Parker Ryals, and Reece Ryals.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the caring staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice for the many kindnesses and excellent care they gave each day during the time Sue was at their inpatient facility.

The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to Frankie Taylor, Christine Howard, Annie Johnson, and Lizzie O’Neal for their devoted and exceptional care they gave Sue over the past several years.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. 531, Statesboro, GA, 30459 or to the charity of your choice.

Please visit our online memorial at www.joineranderson.com to sign the guestbook and share a fond memory with the Ryals family.

Joiner- Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2024