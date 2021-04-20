Obituary - Steve E. Blake

NEVILS -- Steve E. Blake, age 60, passed away at his home Saturday, April 17, 2021.Mr. Blake was born to Frank Dalton Blake and Wendy Bast Blake in Augsburg, Germany, on July 20, 1960.Mr. Blake was a forklift driver for Fort Howard and also worked as an exterminator for Futch Pest Control.He was a graduate of Bryan County High School and was a veteran of the United States Army.He enjoyed being with his dogs and riding his golf cart.`Mr. Blake was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Sandie K. Futch Blake; his brother, Bobby Blake; and stepson, Joshua Lee.In addition to his parents, Steve is survived by two daughters, Leigh Javis of Pembroke and Shanna Chamberlain of Marysville, Ohio; two stepsons, Johnny (Shawn) Lee of Nevils and Jarrod (Paige) Lee of Nevils; one brother, Dean “Dino" Blake of Pembroke; one sister, Debbie (Mitch) Lynn of Guyton; five grandchildren, JazZlyn Javis, Gaige Javis, Grace Chamberlain, Claire Chamberlain and Cain Chamberlain; and four step grandchildren, Brooke Lee, C.J. Lee, Jobe Lee and Rae Lee.Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Morrison Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mitch Lynn officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Steve E. Blake.Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2021

