Obituary - Stephen Russell Bowen

STATESBORO — Stephen Russell Bowen, 41, passed away on Feb. 18, 2024, following an 18-month battle with cancer.



He was born on July 23, 1982, in Dixie County, Fla. In 2007, he married his childhood sweetheart, Naomi Sherrill. They lived in Florida until 2021, when they moved to Statesboro. His occupation for the past 20-plus years has been in the metal roofing and building industry.

Over the years, Russell and his wife have faithfully attended church and have always strived to lead a dedicated Christian life, and to provide a Christian upbringing for their children.

He is survived by the love of his life, Naomi Sherrill Bowen; sons, Logan and Lincoln Bowen; daughters, Sadie and Stella Bowen; parents, Steve and Lori Bowen; brothers, Ezra (Neena) Bowen and Micah Bowen; and sisters, Anna (Josiah) Libbey, Hope (Jason) Kegebein and Carmella (Chase) Rigdon; along with many adoring nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.

Friends from all over the country have expressed their condolences, and he will be greatly missed.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 6–8 p.m. at Connection Church of Statesboro, 142 Cawana Road, Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Connection Church of Statesboro with Brother Jordan Thigpen and Brother John Sherrill officiating.

Interment will be in Butler Cemetery, 217 Southwest 446 St., Horseshoe Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 20, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.