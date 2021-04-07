Obituary - Sheila McKee

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Sheila McKee, age 57, died April 6, 2021, with her family by her side at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Georgia.She was born on March 3, 1964, in Vidalia, Georgia, to loving parents, Malcolm and Shandra Claxton.The family attended First Baptist Church of Vidalia, where Sheila made a profession of faith in Christ followed by baptism and discipleship.Sheila studied music at Oklahoma Baptist University, 1982-1984; the University of Georgia, 1984-1986; and Georgia Southern University, 2001-2003.Sheila taught private piano lessons in her home for many years, taught K-12th grade music at Bulloch Academy from 2001-2013 and served as pianist for First Baptist Church Statesboro from 1993-2018.She met her husband, Don McKee, at the First Baptist Church of Folkston, Georgia. They were happily married in 1987, raised their three children and enjoyed their lives together.Sheila dearly loved her husband, children and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her father, Malcolm Claxton.Sheila is survived by her faithful husband of 34 years, Don McKee; their loving children, Matthew and Lauren McKee, Marietta, Ga.; Susanna and Austin Hagan, Hoschton, Ga.; Sarah Catherine McKee, Savannah, Ga.; their precious grandchildren, Emma Grace McKee and Hadley Ann McKee; Khade Maddox Hagan and Kyler Manning Hagan.Other survivors include her dear mother, Shandra Claxton, Waynesville, N.C.; her brother, Paul and Paula Claxton, Claxton, Ga.; her sister, Charlotte and Brian Morris, Lewis Center, Ohio; nephews and nieces, Parker Claxton and Polly Claxton, Caleb Morris and Caitlin Morris; two brothers-in-law, Mike and RaeJeanne McKee and Dave and Renae McKee, Frazeysburg, Ohio; niece and nephews, Caitlin (McKee) and Jacob Husk, Michael and Sarah McKee, Blake and Maria McKee, Mitchell McKee, Cole McKee; great-niece and great-nephews, Madeline Rae McKee, Michael Alan McKee III, Gabriel Bruce McKee, Mason Cooper Husk and Cameron Blake Husk, Ohio.The family humbly acknowledges the love and prayers offered by friends in the community and the local body of Christ at First Baptist Church Statesboro.The family is grateful for the expert and dedicated care that Sheila received from the late Dr. Wm. Edward Richards and his staff at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital and all the nurses at the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion Center in Savannah; also to Dr. Jesse Scott of Claxton, Georgia.The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 9, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour in the sanctuary of Statesboro First Baptist Church.The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Statesboro with Dr. John Waters and Dr. H. William Perry officiating.For those desiring to view the service via livestream, you may do so by joining the group: Joiner-Anderson Live Stream at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.A private interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens for immediate family, with the Rev. Don Moye officiating.Pallbearers will be Richard Mallard, Ted Wynn, John Keene, Dave Beecher, Johnny Martin and Bill Stubbs.The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the First Baptist Church Fellowship Fund, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.“For You, O Lord, light my lamp; the Lord my God illumines my darkness.”“Surely His goodness and great mercy have followed me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”“I have had a blessed life, far beyond what I deserve, and have been loved more than any one person should be granted.”“Thank You for my life, my Sovereign Creator, Redeemer, Sanctifier, and Friend.”Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 8, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



