Obituary - Shannon D. Akins

Shannon D. Akins, 53, of Tybee Island, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Candler Hospital.Shannon was born in Bulloch County to the late Harold P. and Lois Bragg Davis.She was also preceded in death by siblings, Joann Futch, Cynthia Crosby, Clay Davis, Terri Davis White and Elizabeth “Liz” Davis Howard; Megan’s father, Jeffrey Akins; and a sister-in-law, Melissa Davis.Shannon was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, where she once held the state record in shotput. She was very athletic and played softball for a number of years.She loved the beach, but most of all, loved her family. She will be remembered as being a devoted mother.Survivors include the love of her life, Charlie Moseley; daughter, for whom Shannon lived her life for, Megan Akins; siblings, Donna Davis Kersey, Janet Davis Bowen, Rick Davis (Angela) and Chris Black (Kevin); sister-in-law, Patricia Davis; and a number of nieces and nephews, special friends, Sheila Glisson and Renee Glisson.The viewing and visitation will be from 2 until 3 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the funeral home.The funeral to honor Shannon’s life will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens on Highway 80 in Statesboro.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, in Pooler.Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2021

