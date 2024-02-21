Obituary - Senior Master Sgt. Samuel D. Owens Jr.

Senior Master Sgt. Samuel D. Owens Jr., USAF, retired, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah after a brief illness.

Mr. Owens was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and raised in Metter, Georgia.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after high school. While on active duty, Sam earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Park College.

Mr. Owens was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force and Georgia Air National Guard, having honorably served his country with over 20 years of service and achieving the rank of senior master sergeant.

Sam was a dedicated servant, known for his roles as director of Postal Services at Georgia Southern University from 1978-1995; and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Georgia, serving as its president in 1989.

Sam also owned and operated Lanier’s Meat Processing Plant, a family-run business in Metter, from 1995 until his retirement.

Sam’s legacy of dedication, service and love will live on in the hearts of all that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, D.C. and Willa Lanier and Samuel Owens Sr.; brother, Carl Lanier; sister, Diana Crosby; brother-in-law, Harold Crosby; and sister, Carol Owens.

He is survived by his son, Samuel Owens III (Marie); daughters, Sara Owens (Grant Beeson) and Lynn Owens; long-time companion, Diane Armacost; grandchildren, Jennel (Logan), Jolo (Aina), Jamie (Jim), Faye and Luis; great-grandchildren, Julia, Jia and Anaiah.

The visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Anchor Worship Center in Metter, GA. Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. with the funeral hour starting after 1 p.m. Interment will be at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, with full military honors.

Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







