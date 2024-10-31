Obituary - Sarah Naomi Denmark Beall

Sarah Naomi Denmark Beall, age 76, passed away peacefully on October 26th, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Sarah was born on January 5th, 1948, in Statesboro to Hazel and James W. Denmark.

She was a proud resident of Statesboro, Ga., and attended Southeast Bulloch High School growing up. In her teenage years, she worked at the A&W Root Beer Drive Inn and later at a sewing factory as an adult.

Sarah married Joseph P. Beall III on September 22nd, 2007.

She enjoyed taking care of her flowers, but the job she loved most was being a wife, homemaker, mother and Nana.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Beall; her three sisters, Ellen Thompson of Michigan, Susanne Leggett of Pembroke and Sonja Anderson (Gene) of Newington; her children, Delores Tucker (Jerry) of Pembroke, Marie Brown (Alan) of Statesboro, Jody Beall (Sandy) of Havelock, N.C.; her 16 grandchildren, Blair, Derek (Sanke), Jerry (Audrey), Clayton, Paul (Lindsay), Amanda (Billy), Kimber (Beto), Ashley (Steven), Joey and Courtney; her 21 great-grandchildren, Kensli, Karalyne, Brynlee, Emily, Josh (Rachel), Taylor (Hunter), AJ, Anthony, Lilli, Brantley, Allison, Mason, Makayla, Marissa, Santi, River, Carolina, Savanna and Giovanna; and her great-great-grandchildren, Riley, Chase and Fisher.

The funeral will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will be at Brooklet City Cemetery.

Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2024

