Obituary - Sarah “Kathryn” McGlaun Kelly

Sarah "Kathryn" McGlaun Kelly quietly passed away at Willow Pond, under Ogeechee Area Hospice care, on Thursday, January 20th, 2022, at the age of 101 years. She was born on November 6, 1920, in Salem, Alabama.Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, David Evan McGlaun and Bama Francis Akins McGlaun; her husband, the Rev. John Lane Kelly; two sons, Dr. James Haynes Kelly and Mr. William David Kelly; two brothers and three sisters.She leaves behind a daughter, Kelly McGlaun Fields of Athens, Ga.; a son, John Lawrence Kelly of Mathews, N.C.; two daughters-in-law, Jane Hill Kelly of Baltimore, Md.; and Rebecca Robertson Kelly of Brooklet, Ga.; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.As the wife of an Episcopal priest, Kathryn lived in several towns in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.For much of her life, Kathryn was a homemaker, mother and a wife. She served the church community in her role as the pastor's wife.When she became a widow in her 50s, she learned to drive a car and took her first "paying" job, which she loved. She was the manager of The Carleton House Restaurant in Rocky Mount, N.C., until she retired, in her 70s.She continued to live in Rocky Mount until she moved to Statesboro in her mid-90s. During the six years she lived at Willow Pond, Kathryn got to know all the residents and staff and was always interested in everything that was going on. Until recently, she participated in everything offered: Bingo, Lunch Bunch (going out to restaurants) and tours of the town, etc.She was quick to tell you that breakfast was her favorite meal of the day. She enjoyed knitting and was an avid reader. She loved the Hallmark Christmas movies and watching golf on TV. Her favorite daily shows were: Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.Kathryn was a good listener and a friend to everyone. She was entertained daily by the birds that came to the feeder out her window and never let you leave her apartment without telling you that she loved you.She was a gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.We want to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Willow Pond Senior Living for their loving attention to Kathryn, always, but especially at the end of her life. We also thank Ogeechee Area Hospice for their care during her last days.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 5th, at 1 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church.The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service in the parlor.Ms. Kelly's cremains will be interred at St. David's Cemetery in Cheraw, S.C., next to the body of her late husband.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.




