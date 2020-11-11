Obituary - Sarah Helen Usry

PORTAL, Ga. -- Sarah Helen Usry, 80, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter, Georgia.She was born September 8, 1940. She worked at Boyd’s BBQ over 20 years and at her sister’s café in Portal, Georgia. After that, you could always see her at her brother’s produce stand in Portal, where she loved getting to see and talk to everyone.She loved her little town and the people that lived there. She treasured her children and grands more than anything and loved spending time with family.She is preceded in death by her mother, Leatha Lanigan; a daughter that she treasured, Missy Finch; a brother, Junior Brown; and sisters, Betty Smith and Bonnie Graham.She is survived by a son, Tony (Cyndi) Usry; her grandchildren, Dusty Finch, Josh Finch, Chad Finch and Blake (Kelly) Usry. She was blessed with four great-grands, Halley and Kayson Finch and Mira and Harper Usry. Also survived by her brothers, Bill Brown, Tommy Lanigan; and sister, Jean Lanning, all of Portal, Ga.Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 4 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Portal, Georgia, with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and nephews, Chad Finch, Dusty Finch, Josh Finch, Blake Usry, Tim Brown and Noel Brown.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 12, 2020

