Obituary - Mary “Kimberly” Brooks-McLemore

Mary "Kimberly" Brooks-McLemore, 50, of Metter, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Augusta Unversity Medical Center after an extended illness.She had a heart of gold, always there when you needed her. She was fun, loving and free-spirited.Kim loved her "Paw" friends, whom she considered her family. She also loved her television and was an avid fan of Hallmark movies and crime shows.In her spare time, she love to crochet and watch TikTok videos and spend time with her family and friends.Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Walter David and Mary Ellen Lanier Brooks.She is survived by her two loving sons, Nathan and Noah Sanders of Metter; two brothers, Brent (Kimby) Brooks of Bellville and David (Cindi) Brooks of Jesup; Elaine (Ivy) Miller, cousin of Stilson; three neices, one nephew and many other family and friends and a "bestie", Linda Bankey, whom she loved like a sister.The family will conduct a private memorial service at a later date.Wood Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 17, 2021




