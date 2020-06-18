Obituary - Rozan B. Gerken

SAVANNAH -- Rozan Electa Baldwin Gerken, 90, of Savannah, Georgia, and widow of Robert Edward Gerken, died Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020, at Savannah Square.Born in Richmond, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Seno Earl Baldwin and the late Esther Gertrude Black Baldwin.Mrs. Gerken was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church. She was a longtime schoolteacher and retired after 30 years as a fourth grade teacher at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School in Statesboro.Mrs. Gerken enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, birdwatching, sewing and baking.She loved spending time with her family, her poodle, Sandy, who died in February, and was known for the cherry pies she baked.In addition to her husband of 36 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Don Hardwick; and their son, Stephen Hardwick.Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca G. Haynes of Savannah; her granddaughters, Julianne Haynes and Jessica Haynes, both of Savannah; her brother, Lowell Baldwin, and his wife, Lorraine, of Aurora, Ohio; and her nephews, John Hardwick and David Baldwin.With concern for the safety and health of our family and friends, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Savannah Square. Private burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro.Remembrances: Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Gerken and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2020

