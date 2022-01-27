Obituary - Roy L. Smith Jr.

Roy Laurence “Larry” Smith Jr., age 88, died peacefully under the care of hospice at Bostick Nursing Home in Milledgeville, Georgia, on January 22, 2022.Mr. Smith was born on January 12, 1934, to Roy L. Smith and Billie D. Smith.He is predeceased by his parents, stepmother, Myra J. Smith; and brother, Dr. Don T. Smith.Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Joann Smith; children, Sherri (Rick) Gehle of Moultrie, Sindi (Bobby) Azar of Augusta, Sandra (Hugh) Nall of Leesburg, Stasia (Brian) Smith of Portal, Chip Smith of Portal; and 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.He is also survived by sisters, Barbra S. Podesta of Long Island, New York; and Linda (Ike) Hubbard of Portal; and brother-in-law, Jimmy (RubyAnn) Akins of Statesboro; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.A private family graveside service and burial was held Tuesday, January 25th, at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Rick Stewart officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



