Obituary - Ronald Guy "Ronny" Minick

Ronald Guy "Ronny" Minick, age 72, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.Ronny was born in Statesboro November 30, 1949, then moved to Waynesboro, Georgia, when he was in elementary School.He graduated from Waynesboro High School after “14 years,” as he would say, in his humorous way, since he liked a couple of grades so much, he repeated them.He served in the U.S. Army for three years as a teletype operator in Germany during the Vietnam War.Following that, he worked for BellSouth in Atlanta, Ga., as a special services technician for almost 32 years.Ronny was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Derita and Wesley Barnes; father, John Addison (Jake) Minick; brother, Wiley Minick; son, Travis Minick; sister-in-law, Suzanne McGlamory; and brother-in law, Bill Lumpkin.Ronny is survived by his loving wife, Lisa, of 17 years; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Judy Minick of Augusta, Ga.; and Dick and Carmelita Minick of Albuquerque, N.M.; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Bob Stone of Statesboro; sister, Sherry Minick of Statesboro; stepmother, Hazel Minick of Statesboro; sister-in-law, Tish Lumpkin of Cumming, Ga.; stepdaughter, Michelle McRorie, and her family, Brian and Kylen, of Savannah; and cat, Fifi.And blessed as well by his aunt, Shirley Minick; and a host of many, many cousins, nieces and nephews on all sides of his families.Ronny first met Lisa in 1974, and after going their separate ways but still keeping in touch periodically, they very happily reunited in 2000, as fate would have it.Following both their retirements, they gladly left the rat-race of Atlanta and Ronny brought Lisa “home” with him to Statesboro in 2004.As much as Ronny loved not having the commitment of an everyday job, he did like to work periodically, which he did over the years for Southern Voice and Data, Wise Choice Realty, NeSmith Construction and SunCatcher Blinds, making loads of great friends at each of these places.Ronny enjoyed golf, fishing, UGA football, traveling, beach trips with Lisa, where they would meet up with dear friends; playing blackjack and placing wagers with folks on sports events, especially the Super Bowl, or most any trivial competition.His fishing trips with “the boys” over the last few years certainly created a lot of laughs and pleasant memories for all.Most importantly, Ronny enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing stories, spreading his love and his own special forms of wisdom along the way.People have described Ronny as cool, laid-back, bona-fide, always living and loving life to the fullest — all very fitting.The family would like to thank Ogeechee Area Hospice for their exceptional care of Ronny and support for Lisa in his final few days, and also to Dr. Grant Lewis and staff at the St. Joseph’s Candler Infusion Center in Pembroke during his cancer treatments.A celebration of life service will be held Friday, November 4th, at 2:30 in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Jake Futch officiating, followed by interment at Brooklet City Cemetery.The family will receive guests prior to the service beginning at 1:30 at Deal Funeral Directors.Honorary pallbearers will be Joe, Jerry and Jim Lanier, Wayne Best, Jimmy Lanier, Donald NeSmith, Danny Clifton, Larry Owens, Garland Nesmith, Steve Harvey and Elio Lopez.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Statesboro Herald, November 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



