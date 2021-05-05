Obituary - Roger Vandenbosch Jr.

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Roger Vandenbosch Jr., born on September 27, 1977, died on May 1, 2021.Roger loved life and lived it to the absolute fullest. He greeted everyone with a hug and a smile that would light up a room.While he never met someone he did not call friend, his family was the most important thing to him.Roger is survived by sons, Madison and Trey; daughters, Macaleigh and Svea; youngest son, Brayden; and his most special niece, Hanna; his mother, Juanita; sister, Anita; and brothers, Peter and Roger William.The family will be celebrating Roger’s life on Thursday, May 6, while sharing stories and prayers as they watch the sunrise. The service will start at 6:20 a.m. at Jacksonville Beach, at the 4th Avenue S access to the beach. Immediately following, there will be a gathering at the Fig Room, 412 Second Street South, Jacksonville Beach, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.The family understands the times are very early, but watching the sunrise at the beach was how Roger would start his day and we want to honor him. Anyone who loved Roger is welcome.In lieu of flowers, at your next visit to a restaurant or drive thru, please pay it forward for the person behind you in Roger’s name, as this is something he enjoyed doing frequently.Statesboro Herald, May 6, 2021

