Obituary - Roger Thomas "Tom" Deal

Tom Deal stepped into the arms of his loving Savior and of his family members who preceded him to heaven on Sunday afternoon, August 15, 2021.He was a cherished father and a beloved grandfather. He loved his family and spent the entirety of his life serving to make a better life for them.Serving is what he was best known for. To know Tom Deal was to know the godly embodiment of a humble servant’s heart. He never turned down a request for help and worked tirelessly, no matter how large or small the task, and he could fix anything.When he did have spare time, he could be found working in his organic garden, where he gave away more of what he grew than he kept for himself; tending to his roses, which were his pride and joy and which amazed everyone with their beauty; hanging out with his latest love, eight hens -- laying hens, that is -- or deep into his latest home improvement project, from a new roof to a new shed to completely remodeling a bathroom. He loved a challenge and did it all masterfully.He will be missed dearly by his family and by everyone with whom he shared this life.Surviving him and celebrating his life are his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Karen; his daughter, Tammy; and his son, Jason. His memory is cherished by his grandchildren, Abbie Deal Fortanbary (husband, Alex), Jessica Clark and Anna Caroline Deal.Preceding him into his Savior’s arms were his wife, Patricia; and granddaughter, Emily.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Osborne officiating.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Interment will be in Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Alex Fortanbary, Garth Long, Daniel Long, Bo Donaldson, Glenn Womack and Brian Daniels.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 17, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



