Obituary - Robert Jacob Boxer

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Robert Jacob Boxer peacefully passed away on December 9, 2025. Bob was born on April 9, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, Brooklyn College, and received his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Rutgers University.

Bob taught organic chemistry for almost four decades at Oglethorpe University and Georgia Southern University before retiring to Sun City in Okatie, S.C., with his beloved wife, Riette.

He was the author of many articles and books, including "Essentials of Organic Chemistry," published by McGraw-Hill in 1997.

Bob was a kind and gentle person with a wide-ranging set of interests, a love for life and a great sense of humor. He was and will continue to be loved and adored by those who knew him.

He is survived by a daughter, son-in-law and cherished grandson, Deborah, David and Joshua Lutchen of Johns Creek, Ga.; and son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Betsy Boxer of Pinetown, N.C.

The graveside services were held on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Jewish HomeLife, www.jewishhomelife.org/donate/; or an educational charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care in Atlanta, (770) 451-4999.





Statesboro Herald, December 12, 2025

