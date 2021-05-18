Obituary - Robert Gordon "Bobby" Smith

Bobby passed away suddenly on May 9, 2021.He was born to John “Bennie” and Tinettie Wilbanks Smith on November 10, 1942, in Atlanta, Georgia.He moved to Statesboro in 1993 to the “Springbrook” Pineland group home to be closer to his family.Bobby enjoyed working at the High Hope Service Center with all his friends and he enjoyed his visits to be with family.Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ernest Lee Smith, he is survived by his sister, Nancy (Joel) Martin; and his sister-in-law, Lynda Smith; and his Springbrook family, Jack, John, Marcus, the staff of Springbrook; and many nieces and nephews.He was baptized May 31, 1998, at the Statesboro First United Methodist Church by the Rev. Don Adams. He loved going to church. He hugged everyone he saw. He also loved going to “Miss Ella’s Camp for Special People".Bobby was non-verbal. He used a lot of his own sign language, but two words he did manage to say were “hamburg” and “Coke”. That was his favorite thing to eat!Bobby loved everybody and he loved animals. He also loved watches. You never saw Bobby without his watch and he would make sure you saw it.I would like to thank the staff at Pineland Mental Health, especially the staff at Springbrook Group Home and the staff at the High Hope Training Center for the love and care that was shown to my brother during the last 25 years of his life.A memorial service will be held at Statesboro First United Methodist Church on Monday, May 24th.Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary and the service will follow at 4:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wesley Glen Ministries, 4580 Mumford Road, Macon GA 31210, a private, not-for-profit agency of the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, which is a ministry dedicated to serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Also, you may choose to donate to “Miss Ella’s Camp”, c/o Epworth-By-the-Sea, at P.O. Box 20407, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522. This is a non-profit camp for adults with developmental disabilities.Wood Funeral Home of Metter, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



