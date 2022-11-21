Obituary - Robert Glenn "Bobby” Bailey Sr.

Robert Glenn "Bobby” Bailey Sr. of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Thursday night, November 17, 2022, at the age of 83.He was born in Statesboro, Ga., on May 30, 1939, the oldest of three children of Verna Mae Anderson and Clyde E. Bailey.He grew up in the Westside community and remained there his whole life.From the day he was born until his last day, Bobby was a farmer. He had a passion for farming and loved the land. Looking out at a peanut field in Bulloch County, the average person probably sees just that ... peanuts. But to Bobby, the field was his life.Bobby graduated from Statesboro High School in 1957. He went on to study business at Bolen-Draughon Business College and was a member of the Georgia Air National Guard.He was named Conservationist of the Year for Bulloch County by the Ogeechee River Soil and Water Conservation District in 1980.In 1964, Bobby met the love of his life, Annette Corrie Rushing, and for 58 years they shared everything life can offer ... together.He was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Westside Road. His Christian faith was an essential part of his life.Bobby had a great sense of humor, enjoyed spending time with his family, spending time outdoors mowing his pasture, driving his golf cart, prepping his gourds and watching his purple martins.An avid Atlanta Braves fan, no one was happier when they won the 2021 World Series, their first since 1995, than Bobby Bailey.He was a loving husband and father, a cherished Papa, a man of integrity and a man of his word.Bobby is survived by his wife, Annette; his daughter, Candi Smith; his son, Glenn Bailey, and wife, Kelli; three grandchildren, Caitlin Smith, Trace Bailey and Stone Bailey. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Bailey Harville; nieces, Julie Kidd, Debbie Woolard, Charlotte Paige, Jessica Thompson, Jennifer Williams, their families and nephew, Jeff Harville.The funeral service was held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Julian Ward and Pastor Josh Boyette. Interment followed the service in the church cemetery.Statesboro Herald, November 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



