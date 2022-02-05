Obituary - Robert F. “Bob” Overlander

Robert F. “Bob” Overlander, age 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.Mr. Overlander was born on March 22, 1934, in Astoria Long Island, New York, to the late Frank Patrick Overlander and Emily Hagerman Overlander.He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.He worked in the insurance industry many years, but he considered his greatest accomplishments to be husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.Anybody that knew him, loved him.Mr. Overlander is survived by his devoted wife, Sarah Davis Overlander; two children, Lisa Brannen (Breck) and John Robert (Donna Leger); his grandson, Jack B. Brannen; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Harper Brannen.The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Bob during his stay.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



