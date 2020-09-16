Obituary - Robert F. “Bob” McMahon

Robert F. “Bob” McMahon, 92, died peacefully August 24 in Arlington, Virginia.He lived in Statesboro from 1985-2013 and headed Georgia Southern University’s Department of Custodial Services from 1986-91.He leaves his wife of 72 years, Fernlea McMahon; two daughters, Sharon McMahon of Atlanta and Robin McMahon of Arlington, Va.; and was predeceased by his son, Robert E. McMahon; and his immediate family, including his brother, John McCrowe; three grandsons, two granddaughters, three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.He was born and raised in New York City. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1945-48, serving in the Office of Naval Intelligence as a cryptologist on Guam and in Washington, D.C.He was employed with the Potomac Electric Power Company plant in Washington for 14 years as a coal equipment operator. At age 29, he began his seven-year pursuit of a college degree, attending night classes while maintaining his job at the plant to support his family. He earned his degree in business administration from George Washington University in 1965.He was active in community affairs, leading local civic and school organizations in Fairfax County, Va. In 1959, he was one of the first Republicans to run for countywide office, knocking on over 4,000 doors to meet voters.He started his business career with the Fairfax County Industrial Authority and moved into acquiring real estate for commercial development. He became corporate vice president of Real Estate and Construction for Ginos, Inc., a restaurant chain with locations throughout the Northeast U.S., later acquired by Marriott.When he retired to Statesboro, he became superintendent of Georgia Southern’s Custodial Services Department. He used his organizational experience to apply national industry standards and practices to improve quality of the campus-wide services. In 1986, Georgia Southern’s Division of Business & Finance awarded him the Vice President’s Citation for Outstanding Contributions.Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



