Obituary - Richard Leonard “Dick” Hilde

Richard Leonard “Dick” Hilde, age 83, died on Friday, February 27th, 2026.

He was born in Auburn, Washington, to Leonard Imer Hilde and Myrtle Olson Hilde on July 28th, 1942. He was the youngest of eight children.

Following his mother's passing, he went to live with his aunt and uncle, Reuben and Clara Olson, on their farm in Ray, North Dakota. Dick still has many loved ones and family members in Ray to this day.

In 1960, he graduated from Sheyenne River Academy, which was in Harvey, North Dakota. In 1965, Dick graduated from Minot State College with a Bachelor of Business Education degree. It was during his college years that he worked for Leo and Virginia Widicker in Bowdon, North Dakota. This wonderful family loved him like their own son, and their two children, Rodney and JoAnn, thought of him as their big brother.

On June 20th, 1965, Dick married the love of his life, ElDonna Marie Chase.

He taught at Parks Business College, where he discovered his love for teaching.

In 1966, during the Vietnam War, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years. While he was in the Army, he obtained his commercial pilot's license.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, Dick graduated from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, with a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing. After completing his master’s degree, they moved to Denver, Colorado, where he worked for a consulting agency for corporate attorneys.

While in Denver, his sons, Chad and Justin, were born.

He worked in downtown Denver, which he referred to as the “concrete jungle”. It was at this time Dick realized he missed teaching. The family then moved to Grand Forks, where Dick obtained his Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota.

In 1973, he accepted a teaching position with Georgia Southern College, located in Statesboro, Georgia. Dick taught for 27 years, retiring in 2000.

Growing up watching crop dusters on farms in North Dakota, he discovered his other passion. While teaching in 1977, Hilde Ag-Aviation was established on Two Chop Road. Dick crop dusted until the age of 70, serving local farmers and other customers throughout the southeast.

After retiring for the second time, he dearly missed the relationships he had established with his customers.

In retirement, Dick enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, spending time on Lake Sinclair and taking care of the family farm.

He served with the Mid-Day Optimist Club, Bulloch County Planning and Zoning Commission and was a member of the Core Credit Union Board of Directors.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, ElDonna Hilde; two sons, Chad Hilde (Kristy) of Memphis, Tennessee; and Justin Hilde (Karen) of Statesboro, Georgia; four grandchildren, Cori, Emma, Cannon and Piper; two sisters, Shirley Harchenko of Marysville, Washington; and Lovella Hansen of Portland, Oregon. Dick was from a large family and is blessed with numerous nieces and nephews, who are located throughout the United States.

Honoring his request, a small private service will be held with immediate family. Interment will be at Hendrix Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held by the family on a future date.

The family would like to thank all the Bulloch County First Responders for the dedication and professionalism they provide for our community on a daily basis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to: Bulloch County Sheriff’s Foundation at https://bullochsheriff.com/bcso-foundation; or The Teal House at

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/thetealhouse, https://account.venmo.com/u/thetealhouse or a check via mail to: The Teal House, 209 South College Street, Statesboro GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, March 4, 2026

