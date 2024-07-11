Obituary - Rev. Max Hall

The Rev. Max Hall passed away at his residence in Statesboro, Georgia, on July 10, 2024.

Max was born in Malvern, Ala., to Elijah and Essie Hall, but grew up in Haines City, Florida.

He received a degree in business from Massey Business College and also graduated from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. He then attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, where he met the love of his life, Betty. They married in 1964 and celebrated 60 years of marriage in May 2024.

He served as pastor of First Baptist Church of Flagler Beach, Florida, for 15 years and then served for over 30 years as pastor of North Newington Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elijah Hall; his mother and stepfather, Essie and Ozzie Hansen; his brother, Bon Wallace Hall; and his grandson, Samuel Hall.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Reynolds Hall of Statesboro, Ga.; son, John Hall of Weatherford, Texas; son, David Hall of Statesboro, Georgia; daughter, Elizabeth (Orris) Johnson of Lawrenceville, Georgia; son, James (Margaret) Hall of Statesboro, Georgia; and son, Daniel (Jessica) Hall of Sylvania, Georgia. He is survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jennifer Weemes, Allison Weemes, Ryan (Emma) Hall, Lauren Johnson, Emma Johnson, Orris Johnson, Max Hall, Jackson Hall, Kate Hall, John Daniel Hall, Luke Hall, Caleb Hall and Eli Hall.

The service will be held at 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at North Newington Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends an hour before the service.

Pallbearers will be TW Evans, Bill Smith, Billy Tebeau, Harry Sheppard, Dessie Carter, Kyle Sommer, and Newman Pryor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the North Newington Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 236, Newington, GA 30446.

You may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 12, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.