Obituary - Rev. Mark Andrew Galo

The Rev. Mark Andrew Galo, 51, went to his eternal home on October 9th.Mark was born in Ohio on October 17, 1970, to the late Paul F. and Carol A. (Hinkel) Galo.He graduated from New London High School in 1989.At 16, Mark answered the Lord’s calling on his life. He determined then that his future career would involve student ministry, specifically teaching students to become disciples who would make disciples.After high school, Mark briefly attended Bowling Green State University before transferring to Toccoa Falls College in Georgia, where in 1995 he received a Bachelor of Science in youth ministry with a minor in church music. He went on to receive a master of divinity in theological studies from Asbury Theological Seminary in 1997.He married his college sweetheart, Ashley, in 1996 and they served the Lord together for over 26 years.During the early years, they served in Poughkeepsie, New York, where Mark was associate pastor of The Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Poughkeepsie, then later minister to Students/Education at Hawhammock Baptist Church in Swainsboro.More recently, Mark has been the minister of students at Statesboro First Baptist Church.Mark encouraged his students to give back and accompanied them on mission trips that included Santo Domingo, Iron Man Lake Placid, Iron Man Panama City, New York City, Vancouver, British Columbia; Henton, West Virginia; and Atlanta with Alpharetta City Church.As Mark’s passion has always been students and their families, he and Ashley began attending Winshape Marriage Retreats 10 years ago and began sharing their experiences with other couples to help strengthen their marriages. They introduced over 20 couples to Winshape Marriage Retreats.He also served as dean of Blue 2 IMPACT camp, Youth Ministry Network, Youth Leadership at CONCLAVE, GBC, leadership in Fields of Faith and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. And still, he found time to teach a Bible Studies Class at Bulloch Academy.Those who knew him best knew him as upright, faithful and authentic. He was also the man who cheered Ohio State but worked with the Georgia Southern “Chain Crew” officiating games and as a “Red Hat” official.And all remember him for never turning down a scoop of ice cream!Mark’s greatest love was the Lord, but his life was forever changed when he became a “dad”.His family was everything to him, but his servant’s heart extended beyond his family, always humble and unwilling to receive recognition here on earth but knowing he would one day receive his reward.Mark will forever be loved and missed by all that loved him but especially by Ashley, and his children, Adeline Egan (16) and Spencer Ross (15).Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Carol Galo; and his father-in-law, David L. Spencer.Survivors, along with Ashley, Adeline and Spencer, are his two sisters, Melissa Peters of Virginia and Rebecca (David) Cribbs of Indiana; two brothers, James (Kim) Galo of Tennessee and Timothy (Patty) Galo of Michigan; his mother-in-law, Beth Spencer Hudson (Drone) of Swainsboro' brother-in-law, Vincent Spencer (Laura) of Braselton, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Statesboro First Baptist Worship Center.The worship and celebration of life service will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Statesboro First Baptist Worship Center with Dr. John Waters and Pastor Billy Lowe officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date.Honorary pallbearers will be the Bulloch Academy Football Team and all former students of Mark’s Ministry.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Statesboro First Baptist Student Mission Trips and Impact Camp.Statesboro Herald, October 11, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



