Obituary - The Rev. Frank Lewis Roberts

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- The Reverend Frank Lewis Roberts, age 89, answered the Master’s call on Monday, October 5, 2020, at his residence. The native of Sylvania, Ga., was the older of two sons born to the late Lewis and Rosa Thomas Roberts.The Rev. F.L. Roberts received his formal education in the public school system of Screven County, Ga. He received his theological training at Bryant Theological Seminary, Fitzgerald, Ga.At an early age, he became a member of the Simmons Branch Missionary Baptist Church. In later years, he entered into the ministry at the Lawton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully.The Rev. Roberts served as a vice moderator for the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Association from the years of 1975-1982. As a dedicated pastor, the Rev. Roberts showed great leadership and commitment in the association. This lead to him being elected as the tenth moderator for the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Association. He served the PMBA from the years 1982-2000. During his tenure as moderator, he and the late Rev. R.L. Lee provided great leadership for the building of the Educational Center.As moderator, he lead the PMBA in re-instituting the “Pilgrim Traveler” as the official newsletter, sponsored several bus trips to the National Baptist Convention, established the Pilgrim Missionary Mass Choir and permitted the first female minister to deliver a sermon during the annual session.As a proud member of his community, he served as the former president of the NAACP and an honorary member of the Western Star #65. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his preaching and teaching the Word of God in ministry and in service.He would go on to pastor approximately 11 churches during his career as a minister of the gospel.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his former wife, Jessie Bell Roberts; and his brother, the Rev. Michael Johnson.His memory will be forever cherished by: his loving wife, Martha Reeves Roberts, Sylvania, Ga.; stepdaughters, Sherryl James (Earl), Warner Robins, Ga.; Shekila Zeigler, Sylvania, Ga.; Willie Edwardjean Prince (Morris), Statesboro, Ga.; 23 step grandchildren, 23 step great-grandchildren, a special nephew, Bryan Coles; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing was held from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Friendship Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, Georgia, with the Rev. Larry Scarboro presiding and the Rev. Stanley Moore as eulogist.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



