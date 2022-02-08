Obituary - Rev. Dr. Remer Logan “Brad” Brady III

The Rev. Dr. Remer Logan “Brad” Brady III passed away in his home February 7, 2022.Brad was born Nov. 16, 1953, in Statesboro, Ga.He graduated from the former Armstrong State College, now Georgia Southern University. He received a master of divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University in 1984 and his doctor of ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary in 1994.He was preceded in death by his parents, Remer Logan Brady Jr. and Annie Nell Bowen Brady.He is survived by his brother, Robert Bowen "Bob" Brady (Lori) of Savannah; sister, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Mozingo (Jamie) of Savannah; nephews, Robert and Michael; nieces, Kendal and Sarah; great-nieces and great-nephews and his adopted family, Brian, Kelly, Will and Nate Roberson of Leesburg.The clergy of the South Georgia Conference, the lay persons in the churches he served and the staff he worked alongside were his large, connectional family.Brad was a beloved and faithful minister of the South Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church, having served 41 years. He retired in June 2021 as senior pastor of Perry United Methodist Church. Prior to serving in Perry, Brad served at White Bluff, Savannah; Swift Creek, Macon; Mulberry St., Macon; Hillcrest, Macon; Epworth, Jesup; Pittman Park, Statesboro; director of the Conference Council on Ministries, Macon district superintendent and assistant to the bishop for Connectional Ministries.A trusted and gifted leader known and respected throughout the United Methodist connection, Brad held numerous leadership roles on the district, conference, jurisdictional and general church levels. He was the South Georgia Conference secretary for nearly 20 years and served as the Southeastern Jurisdictional Conference secretary from 2009-2012 and had just begun another term as secretary.He was a delegate to numerous jurisdictional and general conferences, was serving on The United Methodist Church’s Connectional Table and taught courses at Candler School of Theology at Emory University.Since becoming a certified peace officer chaplain in 1998, he served men and women in law enforcement, local police and the Georgia State Patrol.Brad’s leadership, knowledge and experience were valued and highly respected at all levels of The United Methodist Church. Brad had no greater joy than sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.He will be remembered for his visionary leadership and his passion for teaching, mentoring and encouraging others in their faith and in their ministry.We are all better for having known Brad and his bold faith, his faithful response to God’s call to ministry on his life and the deep relationships he developed out of an abundance of respect and love bear witness to the fruit in his life.A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro.Visitation will immediately follow at the church.A private family interment will be held later at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.All clergy of the South Georgia Annual Conference are invited to robe/vest, process and sit as a group. Staff colleagues who worked with Brad are invited to serve as honorary pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, P.O. Box 7227, Macon, GA 31209; Pittman Park UMC, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; Perry UMC Family Life Center, 1002 Carroll Street, Perry, GA 31069; or the United Methodist ministry of your choice.Deal Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



