Obituary - Rev. Bobby Thompson

The Rev. Bobby Thompson, age 69, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

He was a 1972 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He retired as a farmer from Knight Farmers of Leefield, Ga.

Bobby severed as pastor of several African Methodist Episcopal churches throughout Georgia.

He is survived by his children, Bobby Lorenzo (Donta) Hobbs, Statesboro, Ga.; Lynette Thompson, Jacksonville, Fla.; Gwenette Thompson (Kenneth) Black, Statesboro, Ga.; Jennie Thompson (Eric) McDonald, Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Billy (LeeAnn) Thompson, Las Vegas, Nev.; sister, Sara Louise Thompson, Vidalia, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at noon at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist.

Bobby will lie in state from 11 a.m. until noon.

Interment will be at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, March 16, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



