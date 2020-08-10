Obituary - Rebecca "Becky" Harris Sauls

Rebecca "Becky" Harris Sauls, devoted wife to Herbert "Rex" Sauls, committed mother to Scott and Matt Sauls, entered into glory surrounded by loved ones Sunday, the 2nd of August.Becky was a University of North Carolina graduate, an art teacher and a real estate agent.She spent most of her time investing in her loved ones, neighbors and pets.The most repeated memory that has been echoing around is her loving heart and never having an unkind word to say about anyone.She was an encourager, a giver and a friend.She is survived by her husband, Rex; sons, Scott and Matt, and their spouses; her eight grandchildren, Abby and Ellie Sauls, Caedmon, Landing, Bauer, Wilder, Piper and Scout Sauls.She will be missed but mostly remembered!"And to Him who is able to do exceedingly and abundantly far beyond all that we ask or think."A graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Emit Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Huffingham and the Rev. Scott Sauls officiating.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 11, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



