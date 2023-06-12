Obituary - Ray Johnson Morris

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ray Johnson Morris, age 92, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on June 9, 2023. He was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to Richard and Effie Mae Morris.

Ray proudly served for the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring.

He was most proud of his time spent in Antarctica. He completed two tours of duty in support of "Operation Deep Freeze" and had the opportunity to walk out on the ice.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Frieda Ann Paige-Morris; his parents, Richard Earl Morris and Effie Mae Morris; his brother, Joseph Earl Morris; and son-in-law, Melvin Howell.

Ray is survived by his son, Richard Morris (Sara); and two daughters, Regina Hull (Rod) and Sabrina Howell; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Gentiva In-Home Hospice Care, Home Helpers and Baptist Home Health for all of their care and compassion during this time.





Statesboro Herald, June 13, 2023

