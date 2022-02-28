Obituary - Phyllis “Ann” Proctor

Phyllis “Ann” Proctor, 76, passed away on February 17, 2022, in Front Royal, Va., with her loving husband, Frank, at her side. She lost her battle with Parkinson’s, which she fought courageously for over 10 years.

Ann was born November 11, 1945, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, daughter of Edward Greye Iddings and Alice “Peg” Henry Iddings.

She graduated from Clearfield High School and went to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

After a couple years in West Virginia and a short stay in Pittsburgh, Pa., with first husband, Bob Hugney, she moved to the Washington, D.C., area in 1968, living in Beltsville, Md., and then in Alexandria, Va.

She had her beloved children, Kim Hugney Genberg, Jeff Hugney and Marty Hugney, in these early years.

In 2003, she moved to Reston, Va., and later to The Plains, Va.

In 2010, she married Lt. Col. Frank Proctor (U.S. Army, retired), though they had been a couple for many years/decades by that time. They had recently moved to a beautiful new home in Front Royal.

Ann loved her family and friends immensely. She was kind, generous, loving and compassionate. She had boundless energy and was endlessly optimistic, the most positive person most have ever known.

She was strong, a natural leader and she persevered through all obstacles.

She provided sage advice and was a “North Star” to many.

She continuously looked forward to planning and hosting holiday events, birthday parties, family reunions and everyday get-togethers.

She was incredibly supportive of her children’s activities, hobbies and sports events while growing up, and was their best friend as adults.

She was active in her grandchildren’s activities (Michael, Danielle, Matthew, Joelle and Steven), especially after retiring, driving them to football/soccer/basketball/softball practices, cheering them on during the games, attending all band, choir and orchestra concerts, making dinners on the go and taking them shopping. Even in declining health, she attended several of grandson Steven’s football games at Shenandoah University last fall.

Ann was very close to her brother, Ed (Ann) Iddings; sister, Beth (Ed) Janik, and their families. There are many humorous stories from her childhood in Clearfield and the adventures she shared with Ed and Beth.

Ann was also close to several first cousins and their spouses and absolutely loved attending “cousins’ weekends”, where Ann and Frank, her siblings and their spouses and her cousins and their spouses would gather in Pennsylvania, Maryland or Virginia to enjoy time with each other and laugh until their sides hurt.

Ann was also close to Frank’s family, including sister-in-law, Suzette (Marty) Nesmith; sister-in-law, Beth (Joe) Matthews; brother-in-law, Philip (Tut) Proctor; and stepson, Trey (Megan) Proctor.

She enjoyed trips to Statesboro, Ga., Frank’s hometown, to visit with family and enjoy the farm. She is a favorite “Aunt Ann” to many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

Ann loved gardening and her flowers … beds upon beds of flowers. That is a passion she inherited from her mother and that she shared with Beth and Kim.

She loved to travel both in the states and abroad. She enjoyed an Alaskan cruise with Frank, a Caribbean cruise with her parents and siblings and several trips and cruises in Europe with Frank and family members.

She also treasured vacations to the beach, including many annual trips to Ocean City, Md., with the Riggs family, when her children were growing up.

Ann and Frank hosted an annual International Gold Cup party each fall, where many family members and friends gathered to enjoy festive food, drinks, decorations and dollar betting at these steeplechase races close to their home in The Plains.

Ann had a fabulous career in retail and she loved her work. She started as a store clerk at Jelleff’s in the late 70s, and quickly progressed to Accessories Department and assistant manager, and then to a store manager and buyer in their Crystal City location. One of her favorite responsibilities was going to New York City on buying trips, where she visited many showrooms to see the next season’s fashions and place orders. During those trips, she would also walk miles to see the sights and attend Broadway plays (getting half-priced tickets) with assistant manager/friend Sharman Greber.

In the 90s, she worked at Amanda Fielding and then was a store manager for The Gap Inc. in their Springfield, Alexandria, Fairfax and Reston locations.

In 2000, she switched from fashion to table top, becoming a store manager at Michael Round Fine Crystal and China in Fairfax. She finished her career at Waterford Wedgewood in Leesburg.

Even after retiring, she kept abreast with retail trends, reading retail magazines, newspapers and articles. A number of her closest friends are colleagues from her retail days.

Anyone who knew her well, knew that she loved to shop, too. It was a favorite activity of hers … buying gifts for birthdays and holidays, shopping for seasonal decorations and of course, purchasing clothes, shoes and accessories. She also enjoyed an annual December trip to Williamsburg to attend Grand Illumination, see the sights and holiday decorations and shop for Christmas presents.

Ann was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011. She saw specialists, became highly educated about the disease and participated in walks to raise funds to find a cure. She took the opportunity to team with her physical therapist, Kendal Blaser, in 2018 to establish the Piedmont (VA) Parkinson’s Support Group, with the mission to provide information and support to Parkinson’s disease suffers and their caregivers.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; three children, Kim (Mike Conger) Genberg, Jeff (Joanna) Hugney, Marty (Leisa) Hugney; stepson, Trey (Megan) Proctor; brother, Ed (Ann) Iddings; sister, Beth (Ed) Janik; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/) as she bravely fought the disease for 10+ years.

This obituary is made as a courtesy of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.



Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



