Obituary - Paul Emory Waters

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Paul Emory Waters, after a sudden illness and surrounded by his family, went home to be with our Lord in heaven Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Born July 9, 1929, on the Brooklet family farm in Bulloch County, Georgia, to Dalsie and James Mike Waters, he was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Faye Waugh; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Margarita Waters.

He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Marylyn Toevs Waters; and four daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Gus Lard of Highlands, North Carolina; Kay and Ben Wax of Fairview, North Carolina; Laura and Vincent Howard of Greenville, South Carolina; and Susan and Chuck Emrick of Taylors, South Carolina. Paul was blessed with four grandsons, Nick Woodcox and wife, Meghan; Drew Wax and wife, Rachel; Zack Woodcox and wife, Tara; and Cory Wax and wife, Simone; and seven great-grandchildren, Becca and Paul Wax and Colton, Wyatt, Maddie, Kope and Kenzie Woodcox.

Paul learned his work ethic on the family farm.

At the age of 14, during World War II while his father was working in the Savannah shipyards, Paul plowed the family fields behind a mule. Later, to help pay for his tuition at Georgia Teachers College, Paul joined the Georgia National Guard.

After his graduation, Paul was commissioned into the United States Air Force, where he earned his wings and piloted the F-86-D.

While stationed at Larson AFB in Moses Lake, Washington, he met the love of his life, Marylyn. They married and moved to Athens, Georgia, where Paul continued his education, graduating from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in 1958.

His pharmacy career brought Paul and Marylyn to Greenville in 1960, where he went to work for Table Rock Laboratories.

Paul first retired from Greenville Memorial Hospital, but his pharmacy career did not end until he hung up his lab coat at the age of 85.

Not one to turn down an opportunity, he was a familiar face in many upstate retail stores. His longest "relief" job spanned many years at the Eckerd Drugs on the corner of Stone Avenue and North Main Street.

Family was everything to Paul and his definition of family was broad. Nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, Paul loved and kept up with them all. His heart opened to step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, the children of his friends and of his co-workers. His love for his Howard family was endless.

Paul was a man who lived his faith and believed in helping others. As a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church since his move to Greenville, he taught Sunday school and served as elder.

He used his medical background to volunteer in Greenville County during the early 1960's polio vaccine initiative and later at Marshall Pickens.

In his compassion to those he found needing a helping hand, his generosity was legendary.

Paul said his motto was, "To be honest and truthful to everyone." That he was. Well done, Paul, well done.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.





Statesboro Herald, September 8, 2023

