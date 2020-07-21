Obituary - Patty "Patty Faye" McCormick Hendrix

Patty "Patty Faye" McCormick Hendrix entered into eternal rest at her residence on July 17, 2020. She was the youngest child of the late Reverend Issac McCormick Sr. and Clara Baldwin-McCormick of Statesboro, Ga.Patty was educated in the Bulloch County School System and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1971. After graduating from high school, she continued her education at the former Georgia College, now Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, Ga. She graduated on June 10, 1978, earning her degree in nursing.Following her graduation, she became a licensed registered nurse. Later, in 1980, Patty fell in love and married the love of her life, the late Charles Wesley Hendrix, on April 21, 1980. They were married for 13 years until his untimely death on July 17, 1993.Patty began her career as an RN at the Bulloch Memorial Hospital as an emergency room nurse. She later was employed with Ogeechee Home Health, now Kindred Hospice, for over 42 years until her passing. She was a devoted nurse who has cared for many patients throughout Bulloch and surrounding counties for over 40 years.She was a member of various healthcare organizations and obtained many hours of additional training related to her career.Patty was very smart and loved to read. She loved sewing, cross-stitching, collecting antiques and she was an avid traveler. In her downtime, she enjoyed watching many of the DIY shows on the HGTV channel and many other shows that would inspire her crafty spirit.She was also a longtime supporter of the Relay for Life of Bulloch County.Patty was a member of the Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church of Statesboro, then later joined the St. Luke Independent Methodist Church in Metter, Ga., where she was a devoted member for many years.Her memories will forever be cherished by her children: a daughter, Mrs. Lisa Marie Hendrix Lovett, and son-in-law, the Rev. Matthew Lovett of Statesboro, Ga.; a son, Mr. Wesley Isaiah Hendrix, and daughter-in-law, Mrs. Courtney Hendrix of Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Mrs. Francis Bismillah, and brother-in-law, Mr. Sabur Bismillah, of Savannah, Ga.; and grandchildren, Jasiyah, Jordan, Jayden and Nicholas. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, for family only at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Jordan, eulogist.She will lie in state from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour for viewing.Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery following the services.A walk-through viewing will take place for the public on Wednesday, July 22, from 4-6 p.m. in the chapel.Sign the guestbook online at http://www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, July 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



