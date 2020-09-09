Obituary - Patsy Newman

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Patsy Newman, age 78, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.She was the daughter of the late George and Georgia Gates. Patsy was born in LaGrange, Georgia, and she graduated from LaGrange High School in 1960.In 1962, she married Lavon Newman of Brooklet, who was in the Army stationed at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia.In later years, through Lavon’s work at Life of Georgia, Lavon and Patsy enjoyed many trips to London, Hawaii, Acapulco, as well as many other exotic locations. Her favorite location of all was being at the beach.Patsy worked for over 25 years as a para pro for the Bulloch County Board of Education at Brooklet Elementary School. “She loved the kids and the kids loved her.”After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering her time reading to children at the school. She was known for having the best hugs and best smiles.She was a member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Benny Gates; and her beloved husband of 43 years.Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Theresia Newman of Brooklet; a daughter, Vonda Newman of Brooklet; three grandchildren, Jeanette (Robert) Lafond of Brooklet, Mary (Joe) Welch of Maine and Becca Newman of Brooklet; her special friends, Barbara Lanier, Elaine Morris, Polly Johnson and Faye Chalker; her special hairdresser and friend, Donna Greenway; her caregiver, Gwen Logan. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Brooklet United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Brown officiating, assisted by the Rev. Chip Strickland.The body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service.Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Robert Lafond, Greg Newman, Ray Newman, David Queen, Gene Dobson and Derrell Smith.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; Community Hospice of Vidalia, 904 Mt. Vernon Road, Vidalia, GA 30474; or Brooklet United Methodist Church, 201 North Parker Avenue, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends may sign the online registry book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.