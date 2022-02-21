Obituary - Patsy Jones Pennington

Patsy Pennington passed away after unexpected complications from a medical procedure on February 19, 2022. She was 78.She was a wonderful, positive influence on everyone with whom she spent time.She was a fabulous country cook, had a remarkable green thumb and cared very deeply about people knowing right from wrong and choosing to do right. She was also a fierce protector and caretaker of animals. Most of all, she was a loving, giving, nurturing and unselfish mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to those who were her relatives and to friends whom she loved as though they were.Born in Hopeulikit, Georgia, on April 20, 1943, Pat leaves behind her sons, Mike, Steve (Tina) and Tony Pennington; her grandchildren, Jennifer Pennington (Melissa Nichols), Ralls (Caroline), Rabon (Jacob), Jeremy (April), Blake and Brian Pennington; her great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Sawyer Wilson, Alexa, Kaitlyn and Taylor Pennington, Aubrey Holland and Nick Lee (Destiny Trammell); and grea-great-grandchild, Gabe Trammell.Patsy was preceded in death by her first husband, A.B. Pennington; her later life partner, David Morrison Sr.; her parents, Daisy and Tank Jones; her siblings, Larry, Tommy, Diane, Billy and Bobby Jones; and her daughter-in-law, Peyton Pennington.She is survived by her siblings, Nancy Sheffield, Mary Anderson and Danny and Johnny Jones; too many much-loved cousins, nieces and nephews to name and her loving canine companion, Maggie.The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA.The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 26, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral in Statesboro, GA with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Burial will be in her beloved community of Hopeulikit at Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery immediately after the funeral.Patsy loved flowers, so flowers are welcome, but she also loved animals, so donations to animal rescue organizations and no-kill animal shelters would please her greatly as well.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



