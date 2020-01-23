Obituary - Patsy Ann Sarratt

Patsy Ann Sarratt, of Wilsey, passed away Saturday evening, January 18th, at the Morris County Hospital after a short illness. She was surrounded by family at the end to celebrate her life and to ease the pain of leaving her loved ones.Patsy was born at home on April 3rd, 1936, in Goodman, Missouri, to Hugh and Loraine Jones and as the first, was big sister to the next five kids born into the family.She married her high school sweetheart after graduating high school, even though her journal at the time said that she intended to be a career woman as a secretary or bookkeeper. Those were big aspirations for a young woman in 1954.Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and by her son, Gary, who she dearly missed.She is survived by her husband, JC; and children, Mark (Sandy), Tammy and Todd (Debbie) of Statesboro; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Patsy was a member of the Council Grove community since 1955 after she and JC moved there to start a business and raise a family.As a younger woman, she was a member of multiple local organizations and was very involved in the community.She enjoyed summer life at the lake, golf (even though she’d tell you it was challenging), square dancing and watching her kids and grandkids compete with life and grow to adults. She was exceptionally proud of her family and they were her reason for being.In addition to raising a family, Patsy finally realized her goal to perform secretarial and bookkeeping work after her kids were all in school. Over the years, she worked for several local employers in these positions and was very good at what she did.She will be missed by everyone who knew her as a person of kind words and helping hands who was there for others. Even at the end of her life, she was asking gathered family if they were getting enough to eat. That was her in a nutshell.A celebration of life was held at Sawyer Funeral Home Wednesday, January 22nd, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a time to enjoy food and share memories of Patsy.Donations in Patsy’s memory can be made to the Morris County Hospital. The care and understanding the nursing professionals provided at the end of her life and to her family was exceptional.Sawyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.This obituary is made courtesy of Deal Funeral Directors.Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2020\Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



