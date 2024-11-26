Obituary - Patricia Lorraine Newman

Patricia Lorraine Newman, age 86, passed away on Sunday, November 17th, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. Patricia was born on November 26th, 1937, in Pittsburg, Pa., to the late Frances Sarver Henry and Rose Gawlak Henry. She was raised in the suburbs of Pittsburg and her family moved to Statesboro when she was 19 years old.

Patricia was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, the Mountain Dears and enjoyed crafts, quilting and trips to the mountains.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who treasured spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her son, Todd Newman; and a grandson, Adam Veitch.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Kermit Newman; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Cathy Newman and Roy and Connie Newman; her grandchildren, Amanda Caldwell, David Newman, Zachary Newman, Patrik Newman, Kevin Veitch, AJ Abel and Avery Jenkins; her five great-grandchildren, her daughter-in-law, Julie Newman; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10 a,m. until 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Travis Cowart and Dr. John Parker officiating. Interment will be at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Roy Newman, Jimmy Newman, Patrik Newman, Zachary Newman, David Newman, Virgil Jenkins and Thomas Jenkins.

Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2024

