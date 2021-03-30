Obituary - Patricia Jane Cavanaugh Geer

Patricia Jane Cavanaugh Geer went to meet her heavenly Father on March 27. She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by family.Amongst other things, she was most known for her deep love for the Lord and would gladly talk to anyone about His love and grace. Her other passions included her children and grandchildren, playing the piano, golfing, her Norwegian Forest cats and ice cream.In 1955, she married Judge Robert Cook and together they had five children.Later in life, she met and married Bob Geer and they moved to Hilton Head Island. It was there where she established her business, Dove Services, in 1987.She and Bob embarked on their next journey in life together and attended Winston-Salem Bible College, where she earned her associate in ministry degree.They spent the next decade together traveling the Northern and Eastern U.S. ministering to numerous churches.In 2013, they returned to Statesboro, Ga., to be closer to family. They became members of Compassion Christian Church (Statesboro campus), where she enjoyed being a greeter.She also loved her annual birthday parties on TybeeShe is preceded in death by her son, Rip Cook.She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Geer; her sister, Barbara Sullivan; her brother, Joseph Cavannaugh (Shirley); her daughter, Vicky Cook Taylor (Mike Lamb); her sons, John Cook (Laura), Tommy Cook and Patrick Cook (Deann); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.She was laid to rest at the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Glennville.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



