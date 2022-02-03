Obituary - Patricia Ann Barker Bradley

Patricia Ann Barker Bradley, age 64, of Claxton, passed away on February 2, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was born in St. Augustine, Fla., and lived in Claxton, Ga.She graduated with honors from Georgia Southern University with a bachelor's degree in early childhood development.Patricia taught at Evans County Elementary School Pre-K for 25 years.She was awarded the first Teacher of the Year award for Evans County and was a recipient for it numerous times.Patricia loved the beach, gardening/planting flowers, especially roses. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with family.She is survived by her husband, Dennis Bradley; her children, Stefanie Bradley Finch of Bulloch County and Brian Bradley (Stacey) of Statesboro; her granddaughter, Lilly Finch; grandson, Fischer Bradley; a very special sister-in-law, Denise Carver (Terry) of Broxton, Ga.; father-in-law, W.B. (Nancy) Bradley of Claxton, Ga.She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Jeanette Rogero Barker; her mother-in-law, Frankie Bradley; and son-in-law, Tim Finch.The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Feb 6th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A celebration of her life service will be Monday, February 7th, at 10 a.m. in the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Lower Lott’s Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



