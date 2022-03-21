Obituary - Oscar “Shug” Hendrix Jr.

Oscar “Shug” Hendrix Jr. died on March 19, 2022, at 89.Preceding him in death were his beloved wife, Marjorie Dill Hendrix; his parents, Oscar “Shug” Hendrix Sr. and mother, Rushua Wilson Hendrix; three brothers, Ira, Pete and Wilmer Hendrix. He had three sisters, Virginia Young, Cora Lee Godbee and Maggie Blackburn.He is survived by two sons, Michael (Cynthia) of Wilmington Island, Georgia; and Dean of Statesboro, Georgia; one grandchild, Brittany Jackson (Mathew) of Flowery Branch, Ga.; and one great-grandchild, Sutton Rose Jackson.Oscar graduated from Statesboro High School in 1949-50.He was called into the Army in 1950 and served in the Korean War, where he received a Bronze Star.Oscar worked for the Statesboro Post Office, retiring in March 1989 with 31 years. He also worked for Belk for 17 1/2 years as maintenance supervisor before retiring at age 74.Oscar enjoyed umpiring softball and refereeing football for many years in addition to training bird dogs and guiding quail hunts for Marsh Hunting Preserve.Oscar was an outstanding high school football player and even received a letter of interest from Florida State, which he never followed up on, as he was helping take care of his parents.Oscar was a member of First Baptist Church in Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Eastside Cemetery at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.A graveside service, with military honors, will follow at 2 p.m.Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Saxon, Trey Blackburn, Gary Blackburn, Tim Ryan, Randy Childs and Chandler Dennard.The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



